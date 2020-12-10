COVID Puts Popular Local Thrift Store on Hold

Whenever I write about my favorite Hudson Valley charity organizations, I always include People’s Place on Saint James Street in Kingston. People’s Place is a food pantry and so much more. They are very active in the community and one of the ways they raise money is through their thrift store, which is known for its high quality items. Needless to say, I was sad to read the following when I went to their facebook page.

“Our Thrift Store is closed and we are not taking thrift store donations. It is with a focus on a safe and healthy community that we regrettably are closing the doors of the Thrift Store thru the holidays and into 2021. It saddens us to shut the doors but COVID -19 is rapidly increasing in Ulster County and our People’s Place family is being put at higher risk with the public entering the building. This was a difficult decision. The Thrift Store is not only home to our Dress For Dignity, Warm Coats From Warm Hearts and New Beginnings programs it’s the main economic engine for all of our programming. With your support and understanding we will remain steadfast in our mission during this challenging time. We wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday season.”

I am happy to report that the Food Pantry, Bounty Table and Community Cafe will remain open with curbside pick up Monday - Friday from 10AM - 1PM. This is a tough time for everyone, and when one of the organizations that helps so many people in the community closes because of Covid, it affects not only the organization but also many of our friends and neighbors.

People’s Place could use donations now more than ever. To make a donation and to read about the mission of People’s Place and what they’ve done for the community, visit their website. You can also follow People’s Place on facebook for updates and to find out how you can help.