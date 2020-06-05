Paving Will Have Major Impact on Traffic in Orange County

Two paving projects will begin on Monday in New Windsor, which officials say will have a major impact on traffic in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Town of New Windsor, two major paving projects will begin Monday and cause traffic on Routes 31 and 94. Expect additional traffic delays in these areas during these projects, and please take extra caution when driving in the area.

The paving of Route 32 from Old Forge Hill Road to Union Avenue will begin on Monday, June 8, and run through Wednesday, June 17. Alternating lanes will be closed from 7 am to 5:30 pm each day in the area of the paving for the day.

The paving of Route 94 from Old Forge Hill Road to Route 9W will begin on Thursday, June 11, and run through Friday, June 26. Again, alternating lanes of traffic will be closed from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm each day in the area they are paving for that day.

The Town will pass along any updated information they receive from the New York State DOT as each paving project progresses.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: