Ozzie Fund Yard Sale at Kingston Nissan To Benefit Animals
Do you love animals? How about yard sales? What if I told you that this weekend you can go to an awesome yard sale that benefits animals? Win/win situation, right?
Kingston Nissan and the Ulster County SPCA will be hosting the Ozzie Fund Yard Sale this Sunday, June 9, from 10 am to 3 pm at the dealership at 140 Route 28 in Kingston. The yard sale is held in memory of Ozzie, Kingston Nissan’s beloved pet bulldog. Stop in for bargains on lightly used items, crafts, unique vendors, local items, food and a whole lot more. All proceeds from yard sale items sold go toward the Ozzie Fund which benefits local non-kill animal shelters. Come out and have fun, get a great deal, and support the animals.
The Ozzie Fund Yard Sale is rain or shine. For more information about Sunday’s yard sale at Kingston Nissan, check out the event facebook page or the Kingston Nissan website.
