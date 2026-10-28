Volunteers will monitor Thruway bridges and overpasses October 30 and 31 to help prevent dangerous pranks targeting passing motorists.

Halloween pranks can be fun, but throwing pumpkins or other objects off an overpass is no joke. New York State Police are bringing back the Pumpkin Patrol for its 50th year to help keep drivers safe this Halloween.

The annual initiative will take place October 30 and 31 along bridges and overpasses on the New York State Thruway. State Police Troop T, which patrols the Thruway, will team up with volunteers from local amateur radio organizations to watch for suspicious or dangerous activity.

If someone is spotted throwing objects onto the roadway or engaging in other unsafe behavior, volunteers can quickly alert nearby State Police patrols or local law enforcement.

Several hundred volunteers across 16 New York counties are expected to participate this year.

The Pumpkin Patrol started as a volunteer effort in 1976 in Fort Johnson, Montgomery County. State Police took over coordination in 1990 as part of their broader crime prevention efforts. The New York State Thruway Authority is also a partner in the initiative.

Pumpkin Patrol is just one part of the increased enforcement planned for Halloween weekend. State Police will also step up patrols targeting impaired driving and underage drinking.

The goal is to make sure Halloween stays fun without putting drivers and passengers in danger. A pumpkin thrown from an overpass can cause a serious crash, so authorities are asking everyone to leave the dangerous pranks behind this year.