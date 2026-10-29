Valatie Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Following Investigation at Golden Harvest Farms.

A 66-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into alleged incidents involving fellow employees at Golden Harvest Farms in Columbia County.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Euclid A. Roberts, 66, was arrested on October 22, following an investigation into several alleged incidents at the farm in the Town of Kinderhook.

Euclid A. Roberts, 66, of Valatie/Columbia County Sheriff's Office Euclid A. Roberts, 66, of Valatie/Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Roberts was charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor, in connection with an alleged incident on May 26. According to police, Roberts allegedly grabbed a fellow employee's breasts and butt repeatedly while the employee was working at Golden Harvest Farms.

He was also charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, stemming from an alleged incident on October 10, during which Investigators say Roberts allegedly grabbed another fellow employee's hips with both hands.

Additionally, Roberts faces two counts of second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors, in connection with another incident on October 15, where Roberts reportedly repeatedly attempted to enter a locked office where an employee was inside, while another employee blocked the doorway. During the encounter, Roberts allegedly displayed a pocketknife.

Roberts was arraigned in Kinderhook Village Court on October 22.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have experienced similar incidents involving Roberts, or who has information relevant to the investigation, to contact the Sheriff's Office at (518) 828-3344.