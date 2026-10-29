The new laws target dangerous AI chatbot features and require stronger security protections for internet-connected baby monitors.

New York is taking the lead on protecting children from potential dangers tied to artificial intelligence, with Governor Kathy Hochul signing new legislation targeting harmful AI chatbot interactions and security risks involving internet-connected baby monitors.

“As artificial intelligence advances at a rapid pace, there have been too many tragic incidents that should have been prevented, and as New York’s mom Governor, I’m taking action,” Governor Hochul said. “No company should be peddling chatbots to kids encouraging self-harm or pretending to be their friend or more. And no new parent should have to worry that predatory hackers are spying on their new family through their baby monitors. New York is sending a clear message: if you want to do business in our state, you need to put the safety of our kids first.”

The laws, signed Wednesday, October 28, aim to prevent children from being exposed to unsafe chatbot behavior and help stop strangers from accessing cameras and microphones inside family homes. The measures build on New York’s existing efforts to establish safeguards for children using emerging technology.

New Law Targets AI Chatbots Used by Children

One of the new laws prohibits AI chatbot companies from offering certain unsafe features to users under 18. That includes chatbots that pretend to be real people, encourage emotional dependency, promote self-harm or engage in sexually explicit conversations with minors.

The legislation also targets chatbots that encourage children to keep secrets, isolate themselves from others or avoid seeking help from parents, trusted adults and professionals.

Companies must implement age-verification procedures that offer multiple ways to verify a user's age, including at least one method that does not rely solely on a government-issued ID. Age-verification information must be deleted after it is used.

New York Attorney General Letitia James can seek civil penalties of up to $25,000 per violation, along with other legal remedies.

“I was proud to work with Governor Hochul, Senator Gonzalez, Assemblymember Bores, and Common Sense Media to protect our children from the potential harms of AI chatbots. We have seen too many horror stories of chatbots hurting the health of our children, and this new law sets clear legal parameters to prevent that harm and keep kids safe," New York Attorney General Letitia James said. "My office will continue working with partners at all levels of government to address the threats posed by this technology, while also clearing the way for safe, responsible innovation. New York’s eye is on the ball—and we will not hesitate to defend New Yorkers with the full force of the law.”

The law comes as AI companions become increasingly common among teenagers. According to Common Sense Media, 72% of teens have used an AI companion at least once, while 52% use them regularly.

Supporters say the restrictions are intended to address concerns about young people developing unhealthy attachments to chatbots and encountering potentially harmful conversations.

New Rules for Internet-Connected Baby Monitors

The second law focuses on a different technology found in many homes: internet-connected baby monitors.

New monitors sold in New York that transmit audio or video over the internet must include security features designed to prevent unauthorized people from watching or listening to what is happening in a child's room.

They must also carry clear warning labels explaining that the devices connect to the internet and advising families to use the available security features.

The legislation follows cybersecurity concerns involving connected monitors. According to the bill's supporters, security researchers tested nine internet-connected baby monitors from eight companies. Eight received an “F” for security, while the remaining device received a “D.”

The baby monitor law takes effect 90 days after it was signed.

New York Expands Its Digital Safety Efforts

Hochul said the new laws are intended to ensure that companies prioritize children's safety as technology continues to evolve.

The measures add to the state's existing efforts to regulate AI companions and protect children online, including safeguards intended to prevent chatbots from encouraging suicide or self-harm.

For New York families, the changes address two growing concerns: how children interact with AI systems and how devices designed to keep children safe can potentially create new privacy risks.

The new requirements place additional responsibilities on technology companies to build safety protections into the products they offer to families.