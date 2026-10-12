Orange County, we're coming for you!

101.5 WPDH is hitting the road once again for the 2026 Orange Invasion presented by Rhinebeck Bank, and this year, we're putting the spotlight where it belongs: on the local businesses, restaurants, shops, and people who make Orange County, New York, such a great place to call home.

Orange County is our backyard. It's where we live, work, shop, eat, and spend time with our families. And we know that behind every great hometown are the local businesses that help make the community what it is.

That's what the WPDH Orange Invasion is all about.

We're taking the WPDH Road Crew across Orange County this October, stopping at local businesses, meeting the people behind them, and giving our listeners a chance to discover some great hometown spots along the way.

And because it's WPDH, we're bringing some pretty awesome prizes with us!

Win a Pair of 2027 Bethel Woods Season Passes During the WPDH Orange Invasion

How does a summer full of concerts at Bethel Woods sound?

As part of the 2026 Orange Invasion, WPDH is giving one lucky listener a pair of season passes to Bethel Woods for the 2027 concert season!

Want your chance to win? It's easy.

Just download the free WPDH app and visit the WPDH Road Crew at any of our Orange Invasion stops throughout Orange County. Show the crew your WPDH app, and you'll have the opportunity to enter for your chance to win.

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The more Orange Invasion stops you visit, the more chances you'll have to win! You can enter once at each location, so make sure you follow the invasion and stop by as often as you can.

Where Will WPDH Invade Next? Here's How to Find Us!

We're keeping our daily locations a surprise, but we'll give you a few clues about where we're headed!

Every morning during the 8 o'clock hour, The Boris Show will announce the Orange County town we're invading that day.

But if you want to know exactly where to find us, having the WPDH app gives you a head start!

- One hour before we arrive: WPDH app users will receive a push notification revealing the exact location of that day's Orange Invasion stop.

- 30 minutes before we arrive: We'll announce the location on 101.5 WPDH for everyone listening.

That means WPDH app users get a 30-minute head start to plan their visit!

Don't have the app yet? Download the free WPDH app, turn on your notifications, and you'll be among the first to know where we're headed each day.

Get our free mobile app

We're Invading Orange County to Support Local Businesses

From your favorite neighborhood restaurant to the family-owned shop you've been meaning to check out, Orange County is filled with businesses worth celebrating.

Throughout the Orange Invasion, WPDH will be visiting different locations across the county, introducing listeners to local businesses and encouraging everyone to get out and support the places that support our communities.

Maybe we'll stop at a business you've been visiting for years. Maybe we'll introduce you to somewhere you've never been. Either way, we're hoping you'll come out, say hello, and show some love to the businesses that make Orange County special.

Because shopping local isn't just something we talk about. It's something we can all do to help keep our hometowns thriving.

Grab Your Exclusive 2026 WPDH Orange Invasion T-Shirt

Of course, it wouldn't be the Orange Invasion without some free WPDH gear!

The Road Crew will be handing out exclusive 2026 WPDH Orange Invasion T-shirts at our stops throughout Orange County.

These shirts are available in limited quantities at each location, so make sure you get there early!

One important rule: Each listener can receive only ONE Orange Invasion T-shirt during the entire promotion. But don't let that stop you from visiting us again! You can still enter to win the Bethel Woods season passes at every new location you visit.

Here's a sneak peek at this year's exclusive WPDH Orange Invasion T-shirt!

Anthony Verano / Joker Ink Anthony Verano / Joker Ink

Orange County Is Our Home. Let's Celebrate It!

Whether we're rolling through Newburgh, Middletown, Goshen, Monroe, Warwick, or somewhere in between, we're looking forward to meeting listeners and supporting the businesses that make Orange County special.

We're proud to call the Hudson Valley home, and the Orange Invasion is our way of showing some love to the communities that have supported WPDH for years.

So listen to The Boris Show every morning to find out which town we're invading, keep your WPDH app notifications turned on for the early location reveal, and come hang out with us!

The 2026 WPDH Orange Invasion is taking over Orange County, one local business at a time. Is your business interested in hosting WPDH for Orange Invasion? Email: Trevor.Eichler@townsquaremedia.com.

Support local, grab some WPDH gear, and enter for your chance to win a pair of 2027 Bethel Woods Season Passes!