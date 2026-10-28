In today's news, that makes me feel like I've accomplished nothing in life, two veterans just completed a 25-hour ride from Albany to Long Island to raise awareness about veteran mental health, suicide prevention and the importance of community support.

A journey across New York State is in the books, but the mission behind it is far from over.

The Tour de Valor: One Million Voices wrapped up October 24 after two veterans traveled 220.5 miles over 25 hours, riding from Albany to the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Memorial in Rocky Point on Long Island.

The overnight journey began October 23 at the Albany County Veterans Service Bureau. It was led by Gavin T. Walters Sr., a U.S. Air Force veteran and executive director of the Dwyer Coalition for Military Veterans & Families, and Todd Dorris, a U.S. Army and U.S. Navy veteran who serves as program coordinator for Dwyer Vet2Vet of Putnam under Guardian Revival.

U.S. Army veteran Justin Riccobono and U.S. Marine Corps Persian Gulf veteran Lionel Durant supported the riders along the way.

The ride originally was expected to cover about 213 miles in 22 hours. Instead, the team pushed through challenges to complete 220.5 miles in 25 hours, reinforcing the message at the heart of the journey: veterans and military-connected individuals should never have to face life's challenges alone.

More Than a Bike Ride

The Tour de Valor was designed to spark conversations about veteran mental health, suicide prevention, peer support and the role community connections can play in helping people through difficult times.

Along the route, fire departments opened their doors, while first responders, veterans, families and community organizations offered encouragement and support.

For Walters, those moments reflected exactly what the ride was meant to demonstrate.

The mission, he said, was never about raising money or collecting online views. It was about raising awareness and reaching people who might need a reminder that help is available.

“If someone saw this journey and was reminded that they can reach out, ask for help, reconnect with their community, encourage someone else, or simply keep moving forward, then those 220.5 miles meant something,” Walters said.

The initiative also highlighted adaptive sports and recreation as ways for veterans to rediscover purpose, build relationships and connect with others who understand their experiences.

The Mission Continues in 2027

Although the ride has ended, organizers are already looking toward next year.

The Dwyer Coalition for Military Veterans & Families plans to build on the Tour de Valor in 2027 with a larger initiative designed to bring people and organizations from across New York together.

The effort is expected to recognize the work of Dwyer peer support programs, veterans, military families, caregivers, first responders, adaptive sports programs, volunteers and community organizations.

Walters said the goal is to connect communities that might not otherwise have the opportunity to work together and recognize the people supporting New York's military-connected community every day.

Additional details about the 2027 initiative are expected to be announced as plans develop.

For now, the message behind the Tour de Valor remains the same: asking for help is a sign of strength, community matters, and nobody should have to navigate life's toughest moments alone.

Twenty-five hours and 220.5 miles later, the riders reached their destination. The hope is that their message will travel much farther.

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