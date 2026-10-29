AOC, Natalie Merchant and More to Appear at Poughkeepsie Rally

One of the most recognizable members of Congress is headed to Poughkeepsie this weekend, and she's bringing some familiar Hudson Valley politicians and musicians with her.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC, will appear alongside Congressman Pat Ryan at a political rally this weekend in Poughkeepsie.

The event comes just a couple of days before Election Day, as Democrats make a final push to get voters to the polls.

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Why Is AOC Coming to Poughkeepsie?

Although Ocasio-Cortez represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, she's been traveling around the country campaigning for fellow Democrats ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Ryan announced the event on social media with the message, "Up and down the ballot, the blue wave starts in the Hudson Valley."

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The Hudson Valley congressman is seeking reelection against Republican challenger Jackie Auringer in New York's 18th Congressional District.

The rally will also feature State Senator Michelle Hinchey, Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha and Dutchess County Legislator Lisa Kaul, who is challenging Republican incumbent Rob Rolison for the 39th State Senate District.

Organizers are describing Kaul's contest as the most competitive State Senate race in New York.

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Natalie Merchant and Felice Brothers to Perform

In addition to the political appearances, the rally will feature live performances by Hudson Valley musicians Natalie Merchant and the Felice Brothers.

The "Get Out the Vote Hudson Valley Rally" will take place at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House on Market Street in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, November 1. Doors open at 5pm, with the program scheduled to run from 6pm to 8pm.

Organizers say preregistration is required, but signing up does not guarantee admission. Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited capacity, with additional overflow space available.

Those interested in attending can register through the official rally website.