Ulster County SPCA Set For Largest Fundraiser Of The Year
25th anniversary Fur Ball event set to take place in Kingston, NY.
The Ulster County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is a non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare in Ulster County, New York. They focus on rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming abandoned and abused animals.
The SPCA provides medical care, shelter, and adoption services while also promoting humane education and advocating for animal rights. They rely on community support, donations, and volunteers to carry out their mission of ensuring the well-being and protection of animals in the region.
The Ulster County SPCA’s Fur Ball is an annual fundraising event aimed at supporting the organization's animal welfare programs. Typically held in the fall, this gala features a variety of activities such as live entertainment, auctions, and dinner. The event is designed to raise funds and awareness for the SPCA's mission while offering attendees a festive and engaging experience. It also serves as an opportunity for supporters to gather, celebrate, and contribute to the cause of animal rescue and care.
25th Anniversary Ulster County Fur Ball at Hutton Brickyards
