Ulster County SPCA Set For Largest Fundraiser Of The Year

25th anniversary Fur Ball event set to take place in Kingston, NY.

The Ulster County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is a non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare in Ulster County, New York. They focus on rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming abandoned and abused animals.

The SPCA provides medical care, shelter, and adoption services while also promoting humane education and advocating for animal rights. They rely on community support, donations, and volunteers to carry out their mission of ensuring the well-being and protection of animals in the region.

The Ulster County SPCA’s Fur Ball is an annual fundraising event aimed at supporting the organization's animal welfare programs. Typically held in the fall, this gala features a variety of activities such as live entertainment, auctions, and dinner. The event is designed to raise funds and awareness for the SPCA's mission while offering attendees a festive and engaging experience. It also serves as an opportunity for supporters to gather, celebrate, and contribute to the cause of animal rescue and care.

25th Anniversary Ulster County Fur Ball at Hutton Brickyards

Fur Ball 2024 will take place on Sept. 22nd at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, NY honoring 2024 Humane champion, Jack Kralik of Berkshire Hathaway.

The evening begins at 4pm with hors d'oeuvres from Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar, a beer & wine bar courtesy of Jk's Wine and Liquor, silent and live auction featuring Bob Siracusano and Nadine Fescoe Ferraro, wine pull, and live music by Gottasee playing some of the best R&B, soul and dance tunes. There will be a Restaurant Raffle where you could win $1,300 in local restaurant gift certificates!

Get your tickets at ucspca.org for the gala event in support of the shelter animals at the Ulster County SPCA. Its their largest fundraiser for animals each year and one you will not want to miss out on!

