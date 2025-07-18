Popular County Fair in Hudson Valley Unveils Breastfeeding Spot

Fair offering a quiet, comfortable space to nurse or pump.

Breastfeeding in public is legal in all 50 states, and many states explicitly exempt it from public indecency laws. While mothers have the right to breastfeed anywhere they are legally allowed to be, some may feel more comfortable with privacy. There are also many resources and tips available to help mothers breastfeed discreetly in public

One of my favorite fairs to hit each year is the Orange County Fair. The 185th annual Orange County Fair kicked off Thursday and runs through July 27th. So much great entertainment at this fair. Enjoy the fair food, rides, a circus, tribute concerts, fireworks, and more! We were their for opening day with a live radio broadcast and the Bon Jovi tribute Slippery When Wet.

So many fond memories of hitting up the Orange County Fair back in the day and seeing so many great concerts at he Speedway grand stands like Metallica, Queensryche, Yes, and Meat Loaf. Also, walking around with an ice cold beer and checking out he midway games and oddities. Its always a fin time. You know its summer when they're rockin' in Middletown. And its good to see that the fair is looking out for parents with young ones.

Orange County Fair Unveils Parent Breastfeeding Spot

Orange County Fair announced on their official Facebook page this week ahead of the opening of this year's fair that they are proud to support families as the Orange County Fair with the announcement of designated breastfeeding areas to nurse or pump in a private, stress-free space.The Orange County Department of Health Breastfeeding Support Team is providing the free space for parents who need to nurse, pump, change a diaper or just need a quiet spot to relax.

We’re proud to support families at the Orange County Fair! Need a quiet, comfortable space to nurse or pump? Visit our designated breastfeeding areas—a private, free space—so you and your little one can enjoy the fair stress-free.

Kudos to the Orange County Fair the Orange County Department of Health Breast Feeding Support Team. And we're sure all the moms will be rockin' out to Trixter at the fair July 23rd!

