Classic Rock Legends Set to Perform at Dutchess County Fair

Rock n Roll hall of famers Cheap Trick will perform this summer in Rhinebeck, NY.

Classic rock fans will be happy to know that rock and roll hall of famers Cheap Trick will perform as part of the grand stand entertainment at the 179th Dutchess County Fair.

Cheap Trick formed out of Rockford, Illinois in 1973. They were very popular in the 1970s and 80s. Some of their hits include: "Surrender", "Dream Police", "I Want You to Want Me" and "The Flame". They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Their work bridged elements of '60s guitar pop, '70s hard rock, and the emerging punk rock sound, and would help set the template for subsequent power pop artists

I've lost count at the number of times I've seen Cheap Trick perform over the years. Definitely over a dozen times. Always a great rock show, whether opening for another act with a 45 minute to an hour set, or a full headlining 90 minute show, the band always delivers.

Cheap Trick Set to Rock Dutchess County Fair

The 2025 edition of the Dutchess County Fair is shaping up to be feature a solid lineup of music acts including plenty of rock n roll! Already announced so far by the faor os the incredible Led Zeppelin tribute show Get the Led Out set to perform Thursday, Aug. 21 and Forever Seger (Bob Seger tribute) Sat, Aug. 23 (both shows free with paid admission). Now Cheap Trick has been announced for Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 21st at 9:00 AM with combo ticket options which includes fair admission + concert for one price. Get more info here.

Cheap Trick Albums Ranked Hits and misses from one of rock's most reliable bands. Gallery Credit: Dave Swanson