WPDH at Dutchess County Fair for Cheap Trick, Get The Led Out

WPDH is set to broadcast live from the 179th Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY.

Catch up with WPDH all this week at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck taking place Aug. 19 through 24. As always we'll be set up in front of building E, and for this year's Dutchess County Fair, grab a limited edition Ozzy Osbourne-inspired WPDH t-shirt, the first in a series of our 50th anniversary collection.

A $20 donation will get you the t-shirt with proceeds going to our Veteran's program VetZero. On Wednesday, Tigman will be bringing the afternoon show to the fair live to welcome Cheap Trick to the Grandstand Stage.

Cheap Trick formed in Rockford, Illinois in 1973. They were very popular in the 1970s and 80s. Some of their hits include: "Surrender", "Dream Police", "I Want You to Want Me" and "The Flame". They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Their work bridged elements of '60s guitar pop, '70s hard rock, and the emerging punk rock sound, and would help set the template for subsequent power pop artists.

On Thursday, Tig will be back at the fair as WPDH Presents Get the Led Out on stage. Get The Led Out presents a 2 hour set of Led Zeppelin classics that spans the entire career of the legendary Led Zeppelin, with a strong focus on the early years and they touch on deep cuts that were seldom, if ever played in concert.

A description on the band's official website reads, "Get The Led Out is a group of professional musicians who are passionate about their love of the music of Led Zeppelin. It's been their goal to bring the studio recordings of 'the mighty Zep' to life on the big concert stage. This is not an impersonator act but rather a group of musicians who were fans first, striving to do justice to one of the greatest band's in rock history".

Hopkins rounds out the week on Friday with his midday show live for the last weekend of the fair. WPDH at the Fair is made possible by Ulster Savings Bank, supporting local is at the heart of everything they do.

