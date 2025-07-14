How to Celebrate National Nude Day in the Hudson Valley
Happy National Nude Day today (July 14).
The nationaldaycalendar.com site describes National Nude Day as a way to keep cool on a hot summer day. The holiday is celebrated by nudists around the world, who are said to take the holiday seriously. The site also states that nudists are not perverts, they are individuals who believe that the human body is most beautiful in their natural state.
The founder of National Nude Day is not known, but origins have been traced back to New Zealand. If you are to celebrate this day, try not to break any Public Decency Laws and be sure to use the hashtag #NationalNudeDay when posting to social media.
