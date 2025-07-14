How to Celebrate National Nude Day in the Hudson Valley

Happy National Nude Day today (July 14).

The nationaldaycalendar.com site describes National Nude Day as a way to keep cool on a hot summer day. The holiday is celebrated by nudists around the world, who are said to take the holiday seriously. The site also states that nudists are not perverts, they are individuals who believe that the human body is most beautiful in their natural state.

The founder of National Nude Day is not known, but origins have been traced back to New Zealand. If you are to celebrate this day, try not to break any Public Decency Laws and be sure to use the hashtag #NationalNudeDay when posting to social media.

There's no single way to celebrate, but some popular options include spending time nude in a private setting like a hot tub or pool, attending a nudist event, or simply opting for a "clothing-optional" lifestyle for the day.

Naked Friendly Hudson Valley Spots According to a 2015 article at NYup.com, there was a Nudist resort in Catskill (Greene County) called Juniper Woods, a 65-acre nudist park and campground that is now reportedly closed. The Hudson Valley New York area has also been home to a couple of nude-friendly swimming holes in the Ulster County area including Split Rock Hole in New Paltz and Stony Kill Falls in Wawarsing. Even Howe Caverns in Schoharie County has a Naked in a Cave event each year, with the next one set for September. There is also an actual nudist colony located about an hour from the Hudson Valley. Learn more about Rock Lodge Club in New Jersey here.

How are you celebrating National Nude Day today?

I actually wasn't aware that it was today until shortly before starting may afternoon show here at the might WPDH, but when I did find out I preceded to take my clothes off and I'm doing my show in the buff. Be thankful we don't have a webcam!

