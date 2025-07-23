Orange County Fair In Full Swing With WPDH Live Broadcasts

WPDH in Middletown, NY for Trixter, Fireworks night and Demolition Derby Day.

You know its summer when they're rockin' in Middletown. Live radio broadcast set this Wednesday, July 23 with Trixter set to perform on the Barn Stage.

The 2025 edition of the Orange County Fair kicked off Thursday, July 17 in Middletown, NY with a live radio broadcast with the SIippery When Wet Bon Jovi tribute, who performed on the Barn Stage. Shows are free with paid fair admission. Upgrades available with VIP area seating and private bar access. Check out full 2024 Orange County Fair schedule lineup here.

One of my favorite fairs to hit each year is the Orange County Fair. The 185th annual Orange County Fair has so much great entertainment at this fair. Enjoy the fair food, rides, a circus, petting zoo, tribute concerts, fireworks, and more!

WPDH Presents Trixter in Concert Wednesday, July 23rd

Trixter from Paramus, NJ achieved success in the early 90's with the realese of their self titled debut album. The 1990 album Trixter reached No. 28 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured the singles "Give It to Me Good", "One in a Million", and "Surrender". After a few other releases, the band eventually broke up. The original lineup reunited in 2008 until 2017.

Despite lineup changes and a hiatus in the late '90s, Trixter has maintained a presence in the rock scene through tours and occasional album releases. The band's current lineup consists of lead guitarist, vocalist Steve Brown, bassist P.J. Farley along with drummer Ben Hans. WPDH will be live from the fair 3-7pm with Trixter performing on Wednesday night, July 23rd at 8pm on the Barn Stage.

WPDH Fireworks Night Friday, July 25th

WPDH will be live from 3 to 7pm for WPDH Fireworks night and a Double Header with Eyes of the Nile (Iron Maiden tribute) and Wicked Garden (Stone Temple Pilots tribute). Wicked Garden at 7pm, Eyes of the Nile at 9pm.

WPDH at Demolition Derby Day Saturday, July 26th

WPDH will be live from 4 to 6pm from the fair on Saturday from 4 to 6pm for Demolition Derby Day. Demo Derby in the Grandstands at 7:30pm. Get tickets and info here.

All shows at the Barn Stage and free with fair admission and special VIP tickets are also available for purchase that includes premium concert viewing area, not open to the public, and a VIP access line at the bar. For a full entertainment lineup and schedule of events, and to purchase tickets for the Orange County Fair, check out the official fair website.

