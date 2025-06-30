You know its summer when they're rockin' in Middletown. Trixter part of lineup for 2025 Orange County Fair season in Middletown, NY.

The Orange County Fair is getting ready to kick off in Middletown, NY at the Orange County Fair Speedway and the lineup for 2025 includes Trixter. Trixter from Paramus, NJ achieved success in the early 90's with the realese of their self titled debut album. The 1990 album Trixter reached No. 28 on the Bilbboard 200 chart and featured the singles "Give It to Me Good", "One in a Million", and "Surrender". After a few other releases, the band eventually broke up. The original lineup reunited in 2008 until 2017.

Despite lineup changes and a hiatus in the late '90s, Trixter has maintained a presence in the rock scene through tours and occasional album releases. The band's current lineup consists of lead guitarist, vocalist Steve Brown, bassist P.J. Farley along with drummer Ben Hans. Trixter will perform on Wednesday night, July 23rd at the Orange County Fair in Middletown.

One of my favorite fairs to hit each year is the Orange County Fair. The 185th annual Orange County Fair kicks off this Thursday, July 17, and runs daily through Sunday July 27. So much great entertainment at this fair. Enjoy the fair food, rides, circus, petting zoo, tribute concerts, fireworks, and more!

Full Lineup for 2025 Orange County Fair Season

Here is the full list of bands set to perform on the Barn Stage at the Orange County Fair as part of the 2025 season July 17- 27.

(opening night) Thursday, July 17- Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi tribute) 8pm

Friday, July 18- Psycho Circus NYC (Kiss tribute) 8pm

Saturday, July 19- Beach Floyd (Pink Floyd tribute) 8pm

Sunday, July 20- Mariachi Sol Mixteco (Mariachi band) 7pm

Monday, July 21- Back to Mac (Fleetwood Mac tribute) 8pm

Tuesday, July 22- Iron Cobra (Hard Rock Hits- Van Halen, Motley Crue and Led Zeppelin) 8pm

Wednesday, July 23- Trixter (National Recording Artist) 8pm

Thursday, July 24- Wildside (Motley Crue tribute) 8pm

Friday, July 25- Double Header with Wicked Garden (Stone Temple Pilots tribute) at 7pm and Eyes of the Nile (Iron Maiden tribute) at 9pm

Saturday, July 26- Double Header with Battery (Metallica tribute) at 7pm and Live Wire (AC/DC tribute) at 9pm

Sunday, July 28- This Old Engine (Grateful Dead tribute) 7pm

All shows at the Barn Stage and free with fair admission and special VIP tickets are also available for purchase that includes premium concert viewing area, not open to the public, and a VIP access line at the bar. For a full entertainment lineup and schedule of events, and to purchase tickets for the Orange County Fair, check out the official fair website.

