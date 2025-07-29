Asia Featuring John Payne Set to Rock Ulster County Fair

Asia featuring John Payne performing this weekend in New Paltz, NY.

When you think about the 80's rock scene and the MTV era, supergroup Asia was a dominant force. The most commercially successful lineup of the band was its original, consisting of four members of different progressive rock bands from the 1970's. Lead singer and bassist John Wetton (King Crimson), guitarist Steve Howe (Yes), keyboardist Geoff Downes (Yes and the Buggles) and drummer Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake & Palmer).

Asia's debut album was a huge, commercial success when released in 1982, featuring singles "Heat of the Moment" and "Only Time Will Tell". The album sold over 10 million copies and and was Billboard magazine's number 1 album of 1982.

Asia featuring John Payne

Asia underwent multiple lineup changes over the years. John Payne was lead singer and bassist for Asia from 1991 to 2006. After a reunion of the original lineup in 2006 (which lasted until Howe's retirement from the band in 2013), John Payne formed Asia featuring John Payne in 2007, a continuation of the singer's career as the band's frontman for nearly two decades.

The current lineup of "Asia featuring John Payne" includes John Payne (lead vocals, bass), Jeffrey Kollman (guitar, backing vocals), Moni Scaria (guitar, backing vocals), Jamie Hosmer (keyboards, backing vocals), Aaron Olson (drums, percussion) and Francis Dunnery (guitar, backing vocals).

Asia featuring John Payne at Ulster County Fair

Ulster County Fair is one of the many fun fairs in the Hudson Valley that I always try to make a point to visit during fair season. This year it celebrates 137 years with great rides, games, entertainment, a petting zoo and more. I've seen a lot of great shows there over the years including former Boston singer Fran Cosmo, former Journey singer Steve Augeri, and Marshall Tucker Band last summer.

This year its's Asia Featuring John Payne performing live on the JSP Home Services Stage Saturday, Aug. 2 at 8pm. Show is free with paid fair admission. Get more info at the Ulster County Fair website. WPDH will be live at the fair Saturday afternoon.



