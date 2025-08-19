Massive pumpkin arrived ahead of the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY.

Established in 1913, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County fulfills its role as a trusted local educational resource by offering unbiased, research-based guidance to individuals, families, businesses, and communities throughout Dutchess County. Rooted in Cornell University’s land-grant mission, CCEDC emphasizes economic vitality, ecological sustainability, and social well-being through programming that aligns with both community needs and academic research.

Green Teen of Poughkeepsie is a dynamic youth development initiative through Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County (CCEDC). Building on their successful Beacon program, Green Teen expanded to Poughkeepsie in 2023, specifically at Dutchess Community College (DCC).

Here’s a breakdown of what it's all about:

What is the Green Teen Program?

Program Overview

Hands-on youth learning : Teens engage in farming, gardening, nutrition, entrepreneurship, and leadership experiences.

Paid opportunities : Youth aged 14–18 are employed to cultivate gardens and manage produce. From 2020 onward, they've run a Free Farm Stand, donating all harvested produce back to the community.

Inclusive approach: The “Club Green Teen” program serves younger participants (7th–8th grade), offering leadership and educational experiences even before they're of working age.

In a posting shared by the Dutchess County Fairgrounds on Facebook from Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County, a massive pumpkin that Green Teen Poughkeepsie had been growing was transported to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds where it arrived ahead of the 179th Dutchess County Fair on Monday.

Attention! It’s official: Green Teen Poughkeepsie Persephone, the massive pumpkin thathas been growing has officially arrived to the dutchesscountyfairgrounds ! Please check her out! Congrats, GTPok and all that have helped with growing and transporting her.

Wow…so awesome! The Dutchess County Fairgrounds wrote in the shared post.

Get our free mobile app

Top 10 Fascinating Facts About Pumpkins It is about to be pumpkin season! Do you know these interesting facts about the glorious gourds of Fall? Gallery Credit: Heidi Kaye