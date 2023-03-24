No Need to Drive to Philly: 5 Great Hudson Valley Cheesesteak Spots

We've got plenty of great cheesesteak options, right here in the Hudson Valley.

National Cheesesteak Day takes place annually in March, and it celebrates the fantastic sandwich made from thinly sliced pieces of beefsteak and melted cheese in a long hoagie roll. Cheesesteaks' roots are in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which is why it is often referred to by the name Philly cheesesteak.

Maybe an unpopular statement, but there really isn't any reason to drive all the way to Philly for a cheesesteak, as there are plenty of great options in our area. The Hudson Valley has so many great spots where you can get an equally satisfying cheesesteak, as you would in Philadelphia. We've compiled a list of 10 great Hudson Valley cheesesteak spots.

5 Great Hudson Valley Cheesesteak Spots

Salt Point Market & Cafe

Salt Point Market and Cafe in Salt Point has been getting rave reviews for its sub sandwiches. Their sandwiches are said to be so good, and HUGE. And they make a great cheesesteak according to loyal customers. Check em out at 2517 US-44, Salt Point, NY



TJ's Pizza

TJ's Pizza in Poughkeepsie. I had heard they made great cheesesteaks and I decided I needed to try them for myself a couple of years ago. I'm glad I took the advice from someone. Their cheesesteaks are amazing, loaded with the onions, mushrooms and peppers. Check 'em out at 595 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY.

Charley's Cheesesteaks

Charleys Cheesesteaks is perhaps the Hudson Valley's biggest kept secret. Or I just don't get out enough apparently and hadn't had a clue about this place. People have been raving about the cheesesteaks at this place and they have a bunch of Hudson Valley locations including in the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Walmart in Fishkill, Walmart in Newburgh, Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown and Palisades Center in West Nyack.

Planet Wings

Planet Wings has locations all over the Hudson Valley, and they do everything right, from wings to burgers to cheesesteaks. Check 'em out in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, Middletown, Haverstraw, Spring Valley and White Plains.

Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's is a popular chain restaurant known for its great subs, with several Hudson Valley locations, and they do awesome cheesesteaks! Check 'em out in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Fishkill, Newburgh, Middletown, and Central Valley.



If your favorite didn't make the list, let us know!