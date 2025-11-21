Authorities say that a distracted driver hit a disabled vehicle on the New York State Thruway. Police say the driver was looking at their phone before hitting the vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. The driver is now facing multiple charges.

The New York State Police reminds drivers to pay attention on the road and take precautions when approaching disabled vehicles. Distracted driving is the #1 contributing factor of motor vehicle crashes in New York state, according to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Penalties can include fines and points on your license. Motorists should also be aware that the State’s Move Over Law applies to any disabled or stopped vehicle along the roadway, not just emergency vehicles.

New York State Police Issue Reminder After Thruway Distracted Driving Crash

Troopers said in a press release that they responded to a two-car motor vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 7:55 PM, November 19, on the Thruway/I-90 in the town of Guilderland.

See Also: Woman in Lower Hudson Valley Allegedly Drove Drunk On Train Tracks

Investigation revealed that a 45-year-old man from Jefferson, was traveling westbound in a 2011 Toyota SUV when he struck a 2007 Kia sedan that had been disabled and parked on the right shoulder.

Troopers reports that the driver stated he was checking his phone. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Jefferson man was charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations including speeding and cell phone use. All lanes westbound were blocked for over an hour while recovery efforts took place; traffic was diverted off Exit 25 during that time.