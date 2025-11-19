Officials say that a woman in New York's lower Hudson Valley is facing multiple charges after a bizarre incident late Monday night. Police say that alcohol was a factor, as the suspect stands accused of driving a vehicle on to train tracks.

Channel 12 reports that the alleged incident took place in the same area where six people tragically lost their lives after being hit by a train ten years ago.

Woman in Lower Hudson Valley Allegedly Drove Drunk On Train Tracks

Metro-North Police report that a 44-year-old drove her vehicle for two miles on the Harlem line train tracks Monday night. Channel 12 reports that the suspect drove the vehicle two miles on the tracks from North White Plains to Valhalla, before the vehicle broke down.

Officials say that the West Harrison woman failed sobriety tests. There is no indication why the woman ended up on the tracks, or exactly how intoxicated she was at the time.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, according to police. No one was hurt.

