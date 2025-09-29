Police say that a teenager in New York state is in critical condition after a Sunday evening collision. Officials say that the teen was riding a dirt bike when it collided with a full-size vehicle at an intersection. The report indicates that the teen was thrown from the bike.

New York State Police say that this investigation is ongoing.

Teen in New York State Injured In Dirt Bike vs Vehicle Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 28, at approximately 6:03 PM, troopers responded to a collision between a dirt bike and a car at the intersection in Schuyler Falls, New York.

According to the investigation, troopers say a 2023 gray Nissan, driven by a 69-year-old man from Saranac, was traveling west on Sand Road. At the same time, a 2021 red Honda dirt bike, operated by a 15-year-old male from Morrisonville, was traveling south on Newell Court.

New York State Police say that as they approached the intersection, the two vehicles collided, resulting in the 15-year-old being ejected from the dirt bike.

Morrisonville EMS arrived at the scene and transported the teenager to CVPH for further evaluation. Due to the severity of his injuries, police say the teen was later airlifted to UVM, where he was listed in critical condition.

The Most Dangerous Road in New York Runs Through the Hudson Valley

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one.

Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly. According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period.

The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.

A big part of the Taconic is only a narrow two lanes, and you definitely feel like space is running out fast as you maneuver around the twists and turns.

The miles of smashed up guard rail along the road can certainly attest to this. Also, the wind can suddenly hit your vehicle out of nowhere, sending you into the car right next to you if you're not paying attention.