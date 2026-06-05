With the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off in the New York/New Jersey region in just over a week, state and city officials say transportation and security plans are in place to handle more than a million expected visitors.

Free World Cup Events to Be Held in New York, Hudson Valley

Free World Cup Events to Be Held in New York, Hudson Valley

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Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani provided an update this week on preparations for the massive international event, which will bring matches to NYNJ Stadium beginning June 13.

"New York's transit system safely and reliably moves millions every day, and we are ready to shine on the world stage," Hochul said. "The World Cup will be a once-in-a-generation event for our state, and whether you're traveling from Brazil or Bed-Stuy, we have spent months developing a plan to get you to where you need to go safely."

Mayor Mamdani added:

"We have spent months coordinating, drilling and preparing so that when the world arrives at our doorstep, we are ready. From the first kickoff to the final whistle and long after, our job is clear: keep residents and visiting fans safe, informed and supported during every moment of this busy summer."

Extra MTA and Shuttle Service Planned

The MTA says it will operate full service throughout the tournament and add extra capacity on match days.

Additional subway service includes:

More trains on the 1, C and F lines to help fans reach World Cup transportation connections.

Increased 1 and C train service on weekend match days from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Additional post-match service on the 1, C and F lines.

More 7 train service to Flushing's Fan Fest at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center, especially on Mets game days.

Planned subway construction work around Midtown Manhattan will be suspended on match days.

For commuters:

Both the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will run full scheduled service.

Customer ambassadors will be stationed at Grand Central, Times Square-42nd Street and Columbus Circle to help direct visitors to shuttle buses and trains.

Shuttle Bus Prices Cut

Round-trip tickets now cost $20 .

. 20% of tickets are reserved for New York residents.

Available capacity has increased to:

12,000 seats on school days 18,000 seats on non-school match days

Nearly 34,000 tickets have already been sold.

The first two matches on June 13 and June 16 are about 50% sold and expected to sell out.

Major Security Operation Underway

State and local agencies have spent more than a year preparing for the tournament, conducting large-scale training exercises and coordinating with federal, state and local law enforcement partners.

Officials say enhanced security measures will be in place throughout the region, including increased law enforcement presence at major transportation hubs and stadium access points.

The MTA has also conducted extensive emergency preparedness drills.