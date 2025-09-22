New York State Police said in a press release that on February 9, 2021, troopers were dispatched fatal motor vehicle accident involving a male pedestrian being struck along State Route 31.

The investigation determined that a vehicle traveling westbound struck the pedestrian who was lying in the westbound lane. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive. Police say the deceased man was identified as Donald Condes of Auburn, New York.

For the past four years, investigators have been trying to find the driver.

New York State Police Arrest Man Stemming From 2021 Fatal Crash

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation spent the last four years conducting an extensive investigation into the case. Finally, they've found their suspect.

These investigators had pursued numerous leads, followed up on tips received through the New York State Intelligence Center, and conducted multiple interviews with individuals connected to the suspect.

Through this investigative work, the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene was identified as a 41-year-old man from Port Byron, who officials say was operating a black Dodge Journey SUV at the time of the crash.

On September 16, police say the suspect turned himself in, where he was arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

The Most Dangerous Road in New York Runs Through the Hudson Valley

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one.

Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly. According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period.

The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.

A big part of the Taconic is only a narrow two lanes, and you definitely feel like space is running out fast as you maneuver around the twists and turns.

The miles of smashed up guard rail along the road can certainly attest to this. Also, the wind can suddenly hit your vehicle out of nowhere, sending you into the car right next to you if you're not paying attention.