Real estate scams are an all too common problem, as the FBI reported that almost 10,000 Americans were victims of this crime in 2023, according to the National Cybersecurity Alliance. The total loses accumulated to over $145 million dollars, according to FBI figures.

Title or deed scams are a type of property fraud in which a scammer falsely claims to own a property and sells it to an unsuspecting buyer, according to a description at Nesto.

New York State Police say they are searching for a woman they say scammed an unsuspecting victim by claiming they owned a property that they wanted to sell. However, authorities say this scammer didn't actually own the property at all.

New York State Police Look For Woman Allegedly Involved in Mobile Home Scam

New York State Police posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for a suspect whose image was caught on surveillance footage. Police say the suspect was involved in a scam that occurred late last month in New York state.

See Also: Police Say New York State Couple Arrested For Living In Someone Else's Home

Offcials say the suspect is a woman, who appears to have dyed red hair, is short, and has a larger build. New York State Police at Owego are looking to identify her.

State Police say that on October 21, the suspect is accused of scamming a victim after allegedly selling the victim a mobile home. The victim later learned that the mobile home was not her property to sell.

Authorities ask that if you have any information, contact the New York State Police at (607)561-7400

See Also: How Many Vacant Homes Are There Across New York State?

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Ran Credit Card Scam at Home Depot