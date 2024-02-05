A New York man, who prosecutors say ran a "massive insurance fraud scheme" has been sentenced to federal prison. The Post Standard says the man, who once worked as a nurse though eventually fell on hard times, posed as a star player from the National Basketball Association, as well as other patients as part of the scam.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert said the man's actions were "inexcusable", and added, “To ruin people’s reputations, to do all that, for wealth is really something."

New York Man Sentenced

The Post Standard says that the 54-year-old was sentenced Friday in Central Islip, after being convicted in 2022 of fraud and identity theft charges. Prosecutors say the man posed as patients so he could "harangue the companies for payments that weren’t actually due."

One notable individual that he pretended to be was NBA star Marcus Smart, who was injured in 2018 after hitting a picture frame, according to the Associated Press. The Standard reports that another victim was NFL lawyer and executive Jeff Pash.

Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced the man to 12 years in federal prison, according to Newsday.

