Talk about uninvited guests. Imagine finding out someone has taken it upon themselves to enter your home and try to claim it as their own? And on top of all that, this particular case involves alleged damage to the property in question.

State police are saying that a couple from New York state were arrested for trespassing, after they were found living in someone else's home without their permission.

State Police Say New York Lived in House Without Permission

The New York State police said in a press release that troopers responded to a home on Route 7 in Cobleskill for the reports of a trespass Sunday evening. State police say an investigation determined a 44-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man had been residing in the unoccupied house without permission from the owner for approximately a week.

Both suspects are from Albany, according to officials

See Also: How Many Vacant Homes Are There Across New York State?

Officials went on to say that an investigation discovered the couple also caused damage to the home and outbuilding. State police say both were arrested at the scene and transported to SP Cobleskill for processing.

New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park

Police say a New York state man was arrested after a December 2022 crash that left two passengers injured.

Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred.

CBS says a 19-year-old man from Coeymans crashed the Nissan 350Z at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park early morning. According to the sheriff's office, the driver was located near the crash scene and showed signs of intoxication.

CBS says an investigation and testing determined that the man had been driving with a 0.22% blood alcohol content, which is nearly three times the state's legal limit.