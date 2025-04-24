New York State Police say they are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the vicinity of Route 9 early Wednesday afternoon. The incident resulted in a suspect being shot by authorities after a wild series of events transpired, including the suspect pointing a shotgun at law enforcement.

There have already been some dramatic stories like this in recent weeks, involving police related shootings. One of which involved a man from Malta, who troopers said had opened fire on a state police barracks. The man was fatally shot after refusing to follow multiple police commands, while aiming a gun in the direction of troopers.

A second incident resulted in a Port Jervis woman being fatally shot, after troopers say she pointed what appeared to be a handgun at state police. The woman had just stabbed a man in the stomach after a domestic dispute, according to reports.

New York State Police Shoot Suspect Who Raised Shotgun At Authorities

New York State Police said in a press release that 45-year-old Billy G. Cassell III was arrested April 23, in South Glens Falls. Police say he has been charged with 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing a police officer, both felonies, and other violations.

Troopers reported that they were attempting to locate the Kingsbury man due to an active arrest warrant issued out of Washington County.

The suspect was seen operating a vehicle in the area of State Route 9, as troopers say they attempted to stop him. The suspect failed to comply, and a pursuit was initiated which ended when the vehicle crashed into a home at an intersection.

Troopers say that Cassell exited the vehicle and fled on foot with what has been determined to be a loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.

After a brief foot pursuit the suspect was located attempting to conceal himself in front of a residence. Troopers report that they instructed him multiple times to drop the firearm, though he failed to do so. Troopers say that Cassell raised the firearm towards them, at which time a trooper fired and struck the suspect in the right shoulder.

New York State Police say that they immediately provided medical aid until EMS arrived and transported the man to the hospital. Cassell was released Wednesday evening and was transported, processed, and then arraigned at town court.

The suspect was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

At the time of the crash, a passenger in the vehicle also fled on foot, who was soon taken in by the South Glens Falls Police Department.