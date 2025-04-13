attachment-Screenshot 2025-04-13 at 12.00.53 PM loading...

State offcials say that a suspect was shot by New York State Police after troopers were called to reports of a domestic dispute. The incident happened early Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one female suspect, who had reportedly stabbed a man in the stomach.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

The incident marks the second time in less than a week that state troopers were forced to fire upon a suspect brandishing a weapon. On Wednesday, New York State Police say they engaged and returned fire at a 69-year-old Malta man, who had already fired several rounds into an occupied stat police barracks.

The suspect died from his injuries, according to New York State Police.

Are Pellet Guns Considered Weapons In New York State?

According to The Law Offices of Benjamin Greenwald, while BB, paintball, and pellet guns are not considered firearms based on state law, they may still be regarded as weapons and, therefore, result in weapon charges.

Paintball, pellet, and BB guns may also potentially be considered a “deadly weapon,” which the law firm's website describes as "any loaded weapon from which a shot may be discharged and is readily capable of producing death or serious physical injury."

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 12, at approximately 2:30 a.m., troopers from the Greenville barracks, responded to a reported domestic incident involving a knife at Forrest Drive, in the town of Deerpark.

Upon arrival, troopers said they located a male victim on the front porch, who reported that the female suspect was armed with a knife and a firearm. The male subject told offcials that during the domestic dispute the woman stabbed him in the stomach with a knife which resulted in his injury.

New York State Police report that shortly after arrival, the female exited the residence and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at responding troopers.

The press release says that two troopers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect. The troopers immediately rendered medical aid and requested EMS. The woman was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

New York State Police have identified the deceased woman as 69-year-old Nancy Loftus of Port Jervis. A pellet gun was recovered from the scene, according to police.

The male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the domestic incident and was treated by EMS at the scene. No troopers were injured.