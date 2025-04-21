A motorist, who's already had his fair share of issues with his driver's license, has landing on the wrong wide of the law yet again, says reports. Police say the man from New York state was arrested for first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, which is class E felony.

How Can One Have Their License Taken Away That Many Times?

A police spokeswoman explains that suspensions happen after the driver fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. So an unpaid summon would lead to another suspension. According to NBC, one suspect from this 2023 story actually had 65 license suspensions on 12 dates.

New York State Man With 17 License Suspensions Arrested For Alleged Speeding

CBS reports that police arrested a 29-year-old Cohoes man late Thursday night for first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding. The suspect was arrested after being pulled over on Route 9 in the town of Halfmoon, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

See Also: New York State Man Ticketed After Driving Into Lake

CBS reports that the suspect is accused of driving while having 17 suspensions on his license, which were imposed on 10 separate dates, "for failing to answer, appear, or pay fines." The man was released on appearance tickets and is due back in court, says CBS.

Man Sporting T-Shirt From Popular Hudson Valley Radio Station Busted

We couldn't pass up the opportunity to tell you about this nice little story.

See Also: Does New York State Have the Worst Drivers in the Country?

In 2013, a Bay Shore, New York man with 50 license suspensions was arrested. No big deal, right? Recognize the shirt he's wearing? Yes, that t-shirt he's wearing is from our very own local radio station, WRRV.

A man from Long Island man wearing a shirt from a radio station that is over 100 miles from where he lives. We are all very proud to this day of this magnificent feat.