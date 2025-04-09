There are a number of potentially dangerous scenarios law enforcement could have to face on any given day on the job. This next story is one of the last scenarios any officer, deputy, or trooper wants to ever have to face.

A very frightening scene unfolded early Wednesday afternoon, as an unidentified man reportedly approached and shot at a police barracks in New York state.

The suspect's motives remain unknown at this time, as New York State Police report that they continue their investigation into the incident. The dramatic confrontation shut down parts of State Route 9 in the area, according to a WNYT report.

New York State Police Shoot Man Who Opened Fire On Barracks

New York State Police said in a press release that on Wednesday, April 9, at approximately 1:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of the State Police Saratoga Barracks located in Malta, New York.

Troopers say that a preliminary investigation determined that a male subject arrived at the barracks with a hunting-style rifle and fired several rounds at the building.

WNYT reports that New York State Police quickly exited the barracks, returned gunfire, which hit and killed the man. There are no reports that any police personal were injured during Wednesday's shooting.

See Also: Contractor in New York State Accused of Grand Larceny, Allegedly Stole Coins & Liquor

The investigation is active and ongoing, State Route 9 was shut down between the State Route 67 traffic circle at Dunning Street and Saratoga Village Boulevard, says offcials.

New York State Police says that there is no current threat to public safety resulting from this incident. The shooter’s identity has not yet been released, according to WNYT.