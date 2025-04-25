A vehicle crash early Friday morning has claimed the life of a Hudson Valley man.

Police say that another man, who was behind the wheel of the vehicle, failed to pull over when prompted to by authorities. What followed was a high-speed pursuit in Orange County, which tragically lead to the passenger's death when the escaping vehicle hit a truck, according to state police.

New York State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the SP Montgomery Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

High Speed Crash Claims Passenger's Life In Orange County

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 25, at about 3:43 AM, troopers on patrol on Route 9W, in the town of Newburgh, attempted to stop a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck for traffic violations. Offcials say that the driver of the pickup did not comply, and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase would take police southbound on Route 9W to Route 32, and then on to I-84 going westbound.

However, troopers said they discontinued the pursuit because the suspect vehicle was traveling at "dangerously high speeds". A short time later, troopers said they discovered that the vehicle had crashed off the shoulder of the roadway.

The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect vehicle collided with a tractor (without a trailer). Police say the suspect driver lost control of the pickup and crashed.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, where he died. Police say the driver, a 25-year-old Port Jervis man, was transported to St. Luke’s with reported minor injuries.

New York State Police reported that charges are pending against the driver. New York State Police have identified the deceased man as 25-year-old Phelipe Figueroa, of Otisville, New York.