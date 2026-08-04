The largest cannabis seizure in the history of New York's Office of Cannabis Management happened in Monroe County, where investigators say they uncovered a massive illegal operation that was supplying smoke shops across the state.

A months-long investigation led by the Greece Police Department, with help from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New York State Police and the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), ended with raids at two homes and two warehouses on July 28.

Authorities say the investigation began in April after detectives identified Jason Grant and Joseph Grant as suspects in an alleged illegal cannabis distribution network.

Jason & Joseph Grant/Greece, NY Police Department Jason & Joseph Grant/Greece, NY Police Department

Police arrested Joseph Grant, 31, of Webster, and Jason Grant, 29, of Rochester, following the execution of the search warrants. Both men were charged with four felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

Joseph Grant also faces an additional charge of felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, after investigators reportedly found "a privately manufactured 'ghost gun' "during the searches.

Jason & Joseph Grant/Greece, NY Police Department Jason & Joseph Grant/Greece, NY Police Department

According to Greece Police, both men were processed at the Monroe County Jail for CAP Court. Joseph Grant posted bail and was released, while Jason Grant was released under the supervision of Pretrial Services

The Massive Cannabis Bust

Investigators say the warehouses were being used to store bulk marijuana flower and concentrated cannabis products before they were shipped to smoke shops throughout New York.

Record Illegal cannabis seizure/ Office of Cannabis Management Record Illegal cannabis seizure/ Office of Cannabis Management

When search warrants were executed, officers seized:

More than 615 pounds of cannabis flower

Roughly 20,000 pounds of concentrated cannabis products

More than $219,000 in cash

A privately manufactured "ghost gun"

Six vehicles

Multiple pieces of luxury jewelry

Additional evidence tied to the alleged trafficking operation

According to the Office of Cannabis Management, the products have an estimated retail value of more than $17 million, making it the largest illicit cannabis seizure in the agency's history.

Record Illegal cannabis seizure/ Office of Cannabis Management Record Illegal cannabis seizure/ Office of Cannabis Management

OCM officials also raised concerns about what was inside the operation. Investigators say they found cannabis gummies labeled with 300 milligrams of THC each, despite New York's legal limit of 10 milligrams per gummy. They also seized chocolate bars labeled with 10,000 milligrams of THC, 100 times the state's legal limit. Officials said the products were manufactured in unsanitary conditions, were untested, and packaged in ways that could easily appeal to children.

"This investigation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our detectives," Acting Greece Police Chief Ryan Parina said, adding that removing millions of dollars in illegal products helps protect consumers and supports licensed cannabis businesses.

OCM Executive Director John Kagia called the operation an example of the importance of state and local agencies working together to protect New York's regulated cannabis market.

The investigation remains ongoing.