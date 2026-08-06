A tragic, fatal crash on Sunday night serves as a stark reminder of the importance of giving space to disabled vehicles on the highway.

According to New York State Police, at 8:30 p.m. on August 2, Troopers in New Rochelle responded to a tractor-trailer versus pedestrian crash on I-95 South in the Village of Port Chester.

Police determined that Kamla K. Singh, 72, and Andrew Sookdeo, 40, both of Richmond Hill, New York, "were standing outside their vehicle following a prior minor collision when they were struck by a tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane."

Singh and Sookdeo were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said and at this time, no charges are anticipated.

NYS Move Over Law

New York's Move Over Law requires drivers to safely switch lanes away from any vehicle stopped on the shoulder or roadway. If changing lanes is unsafe or impossible, drivers must significantly slow down. The law applies to both sides of the multi-lane highway.