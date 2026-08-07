Orange County Homicide Suspect Last Seen On Greenville Turnpike
New York State Police are urgently seeking assistance from the pubic locating a man they say was involved in a homicide and then a house fire to reportedly cover his tracks.
State Police from Middletown are attempting to locate Thomas David Ryan, 32, in connection to a homicide that occurred on August 6, 2026 on Greenville Turnpike, in the town of Greenville, Orange County.
Police say Ryan is believed to be operating a 2016 gray Toyota Prius bearing NY license plate HNH-7671.
He was reportedly last seen in the area of Greenville Tpke wearing black sweatpants and a black t shirt. Anyone coming in contact with Ryan is advised to use caution.
Ryan is believed to be ARMED and DANGEROUS.
If you observe Ryan, do not approach him.
Call 911 or the Middletown BCI at 845-344-5300.
Fire Allegedly Set to Cover up Homicide
According to reports, the investigation began after crews responded to a fire at 512 Greenville Turnpike just before 7:30 p.m.
Firefighters reportedly arrived to find thick smoke and flames spreading rapidly, with the entire home engulfed in flames.
The fire reportedly took less than an hour to put out, and that's when crews on scene discovered a deceased person inside.
After the fire was extinguished, the body of a deceased male was located inside the residence. The preliminary investigation has revealed the fire was deliberately set, and State Police is investigating the death as a homicide.