New York State Police are urgently seeking assistance from the pubic locating a man they say was involved in a homicide and then a house fire to reportedly cover his tracks.

Thomas Ryan/NYSP Thomas Ryan/NYSP

State Police from Middletown are attempting to locate Thomas David Ryan, 32, in connection to a homicide that occurred on August 6, 2026 on Greenville Turnpike, in the town of Greenville, Orange County.

Greenville Turnpike, Greenville. NY/ Google Maps Greenville Turnpike, Greenville. NY/ Google Maps

Police say Ryan is believed to be operating a 2016 gray Toyota Prius bearing NY license plate HNH-7671.

Murder Suspect wanted in Orange County/NYSP Murder Suspect wanted in Orange County/NYSP

Murder Suspect wanted in Orange County/NYSP Murder Suspect wanted in Orange County/NYSP

He was reportedly last seen in the area of Greenville Tpke wearing black sweatpants and a black t shirt. Anyone coming in contact with Ryan is advised to use caution.

Murder Suspect wanted in Orange County/NYSP Murder Suspect wanted in Orange County/NYSP

Ryan is believed to be ARMED and DANGEROUS.

If you observe Ryan, do not approach him.

Call 911 or the Middletown BCI at 845-344-5300.

Fire Allegedly Set to Cover up Homicide According to reports, the investigation began after crews responded to a fire at 512 Greenville Turnpike just before 7:30 p.m.

Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions

Firefighters reportedly arrived to find thick smoke and flames spreading rapidly, with the entire home engulfed in flames.

Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions

The fire reportedly took less than an hour to put out, and that's when crews on scene discovered a deceased person inside.

Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions

After the fire was extinguished, the body of a deceased male was located inside the residence. The preliminary investigation has revealed the fire was deliberately set, and State Police is investigating the death as a homicide.