Officials say they are counting to investigate a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of man. Police say the crash occurred late Wednesday night, on her intersection of main state road and a county route in Upstate New York.

New York State Police say that they send their condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

New York State Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 29, at approximately 9:32 PM, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 12E and County Route 8 in the town of Cape Vincent.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2024 GMC Yukon Denali was traveling eastbound on Route 12E when the operator, a 54-year-old male and the sole occupant, failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the south side of the roadway.

Police say that the operator attempted to correct the vehicle but struck a culvert and was unable to regain control. The vehicle then struck an embankment at the intersection of Route 8 and Route 12E, overturned, and came to rest on the south shoulder of 12E.

The operator was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

New York State Police report that the deceased operator has been identified as 54-year-old Scott F. Bourcy of Cape Vincent, New York.

The Hometowns In New York With the Worst Quality Of Life According to Lawnstarter, these hometowns in New York have the worst quality of life.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Nearly 4X Legal BAC Limit

Local fire and rescue personnel arrived on scene and medically evaluated the driver

When Troopers arrived and interviewed the suspect, they say that he was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers administered field sobriety tests, which they say the suspect failed.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested For Alleged DWI After Hitting Trees

The driver was then arrested and transported for processing, where he provided a breath sample of .30% BAC, which is nearly four times over the state's legal BAC limit.

The suspect was charged with 1st degree aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable, and is due back in court in December.