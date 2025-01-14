New York State Police say they continue to investigate an early morning crash where a vehicle crashed into a tree in Orange County. Tragically, the crash claimed the life of a local man, according to police reports.

According to the New York State Department of Health, on average there were 292 deaths each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries among vehicle occupants, killing 1.6 of every 100,000 New Yorkers. The rates were highest for men and New Yorkers ages 65 and older, followed by New Yorkers ages 20-24, according to statistics.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Crash That Engulfed Vehicle in Flames

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 11, at approximately 2:57 AM., troopers responded to a one car motor vehicle collision on westbound Interstate-84 near Exit 28 in the town of Montgomery.

Troopers say that the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling on I-84 at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames. The Maybrook Fire Department and the Mechanicstown Fire Department were called upon the scene to help extinguish the vehicle fire.

The victim and sole occupant of the vehicle was extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials. The investigation into the collision is still ongoing, according to police.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Melvin Moultrie of Middletown, New York.

