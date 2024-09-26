Hair so healthy, it shines! Clean, healthy hair may not be your top concern however if you found yourself driving to over a stretch of road coated in a slippery substance such as shampoo or conditioner. This strange scenario is what some drivers in New York faced after a multi-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

Police report that a crash involving three tractor-trailers left a huge swath of debris scattered all over one of the state's most traveled highways early Thursday morning.

The New York State Police informed WROC that the crash will leave the area shut down for some time as the massive cleanup ensues. Commuters were told to find an alternate route, as emergency workers continued to assess the damage.

Truck Crash on New York State Thruway Scatters Shampoo & Debris All Over Road

The New York State Thruway Authority reported on their Facebook page that crews are continuing the cleanup process from the crash near Geneva, New York. Officials told the public that all lanes on the Thruway would remain closed in that area.

Pictures from the morning crash began to surface all over social media. What was the big mess that was left behind after the collision? WROC, as well as a number of eyewitnesses, reported that at least one of the trucks was hauling shampoo bottles that were left all over the road on that part of I-90/NYS Thruway.

State Police reported that there were only minor injuries from the crash.