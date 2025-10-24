A resident from New York state says that they witnessed quite an unusual sight late night October 17. The unidentified person says they saw the object as they were driving on one of the area's major interstates. The account states that the weird, flying craft moved in a "zigzag" motion, with an estimated speed of 100 to 200 MPH.

New York State Resident Reports Strange "Orb Moving In a Zigzag"

A resident in East Hampton filed a report to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center that they witnessed a flying object late night October 17. The witness claims the orb was a "red orb moving in a zigzag at low altitude the sped away heading southeast".

The report states that the witnesses was "driving south on interstate 87 when the red orb appeared to be hovering just over the trees". Then, the person says the orb "moved westbound over the highway" out of sight. However, the report alleges a "few seconds later it appeared to be moving eastbound until it was out of sight again".

UFO?

The orb then moved westbound until it was barely visible through the trees, according to the report. The witness says that the object made no sound, and was moving much faster than their car, before veering off out of sight.

New York, particularly the state's Hudson Valley area, has a long history with unexplained flying phenomena and other strange sightings. As stated many times, these observations of so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere, though.