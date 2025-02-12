A resident living in New York state recenlty filed a report alleging a very strange experience. While some of their account sounds like it could have been a dream, the person claims they woke from this experience with marks on their body and heavy bleeding.

Could this have been an actual encounter with some sort of unidentified beings who abducted this person? Or, is there a much more plausible explanation? Many believe that such so-called encounters are the result of hoaxes, or perhaps just an overactive imagination.

Pervious Reports Involving Alleged Abductions

In May 2024, another resident had previously reported to the National UFO Reporting Center, claiming they witnessed what they described as "two white cubes" suddenly take two people "up into the sky" over upstate New York. A New York state resident reported that the incident happened May 28, around 8:30 PM, near Lake George, NY.

The report says they saw two women walking down Schoolhouse Road, when all of a sudden, what they described as two white cubes appeared above, and "took them (the women) up into the sky" before disappearing. The wild claim says the "cubes" took one woman up first, before taking the other one up into the sky right after.

No evidence was ever found of this clam.

New York State Resident Reports Possible UFO Abduction

A woman in Cattaraugus, NY filed a report with the Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center on January 29, claiming a possible abduction experience. The resident claims they've had experiences like this one many times before. The latest alleged encounter happened early in the morning January 23, according to the filed report.

The person says their encounter "began in a dream" where they said they first saw a relative who had passed away. But then, this so-called "dream" suddenly takes a very nightmarish turn, as the Upstate New York resident claims they witnessed what they described as "gray aliens".

The resident's report goes on to state that "one was very close" to them during their encounter.

The unidentified woman says that she finally woke up, but couldn't fall back sleep after the very weird encounter. But her claims get even wilder and darker from here.

The woman said in her report that later that morning she "bled heavily", and thought that they "got (their) period early but it later stopped". The woman says that this has happened before, and they even said that they "fear I've[sic] carrying an embryo which they remove, causing me to bleed."