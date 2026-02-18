‘Double Half Staff’ Flags Flying in New York This Week For Two Tragic Losses

Flags throughout New York State are flying lower this week for not one, but two tragic reasons.

In New York State, the flags have been ordered to half-staff by the Governor. While it’s usually a formal sign of mourning to honor the passing of elected officials, members of the military, first responders or other prominent public servants, the lowering of flags can also be used to commemorate a tragic event.

On Wednesday, there's not just one, but two different reasons those flags are flying low.

Canva Canva loading...

Honoring Former Congressman Richard L. Ottinger

Governor Kathy Hochul first directed flags to be lowered on Wednesday, February 18 to honor former U.S. Representative Richard L. Ottinger, who passed away on February 16 at the age of 97.

Ottinger represented much of Westchester County in Congress for 16 years, first elected in 1965 and later returning for another decade of service beginning in 1975. Over the course of his career, he became known as a strong environmental advocate.

He championed efforts to clean up the Hudson River, curb pollution and protect New York’s natural resources. For many here in the Hudson Valley, that work hits close to home. The condition of the Hudson River has shaped everything from recreation to tourism to local pride.

In announcing the order, Governor Hochul called Ottinger “a prolific public servant who believed in making New York a better state for all.”

Canva Canva loading...

Remembering Reverend Jesse Jackson

At the same time, flags are also being lowered in honor of Reverend Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader who passed away on February 17 at the age of 84.

Jackson, a Baptist minister and two-time presidential candidate, rose to prominence during the Civil Rights Movement and continued that work for decades. After the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he carried that movement forward, founding People United to Save Humanity, known as PUSH, in 1971.

He later ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988 and remained active on issues of racial justice and human rights throughout his life.

Governor Hochul said Jackson’s life was defined by courage and conviction, noting that he stood tall against racial injustice from Selma to the national stage.

So if you see those flags at half-staff around the Hudson Valley this week, it’s to honor two men whose work, in very different ways, left a mark on New York, the nation and generations that followed.