A regular weekday at a government office in Newburgh turned tense fast, when the Social Services Building was evacuated.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Joseph P. Jamieson reportedly made threats against staff at the Orange County Department of Social Services building, triggering a heavy law enforcement response and forcing people inside to clear out.

Now, he’s facing felony charges.

On February 10, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a man had made threatening statements toward employees at 3 Washington Center in the City of Newburgh.

Police said the threats were serious enough that the building was evacuated as a precaution.

The Charges

Joseph Jamieson, 40, of Newburgh, was charged with:

• Making a terroristic threat, (a felony);

• Aggravated harassment in the second-degree, (a misdemeanor)

He was arraigned and sent to the Orange County Jail.

Sheriff Paul Arteta said the department treats threats of violence as a priority.

"Our office takes all threats of violence extremely seriously. We will continue to act swiftly to protect the safety of our residents and ensure that individuals who engage in threatening or harassing behavior are held accountable under the law. If you ever see or hear something concerning, we urge you to report it immediately."

No injuries were reported, according to police.