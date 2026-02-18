You may have seen the Mid-Hudson bridge with twinkling red lights last night and might have thought, “Did we time-travel back to December?”

Glowing red landmarks across the state Tuesday night weren’t leftover holiday décor- they were blazing in celebration of Lunar New Year 2026 and the arrival of the Year of the Fire Horse.

And yes, it was intentional. Governor Kathy Hochul directed 15 New York State landmarks to shine red in honor of the holiday.

“As we enter this Lunar New Year, let us embrace the energy of the Fire Horse, move boldly, and build together,” Governor Hochul said. “Wishing a Happy New Year to the nearly two million people of Asian descent that call our state home. May the Year of the Fire Horse bring health, happiness, prosperity, and opportunity to you and your families.”

Red, by the way, is not random. It’s the color of luck, joy, protection, and prosperity in many Asian cultures.

What is Lunar New Year?

Lunar New Year begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar, usually falling between January 21 and February 20. It’s celebrated across many Asian cultures including Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and others, though traditions vary.

Celebrations often include:

• Family reunions

• Feasts that stretch for hours

• Firecrackers and lion dances

• Red envelopes filled with money for good fortune

• Deep cleaning to sweep away last year’s energy

It’s not just a party. It’s a reset button. A cultural exhale and inhale all at once.

New York State even recognizes it as a public school holiday, meaning students statewide get the day off to celebrate.

The landmarks that were glowing red in celebration:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse