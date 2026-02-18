City of Poughkeepsie to Celebrate Rex Manning Day

Warner Brothers via Hulu Warner Brothers via Hulu loading...

The City of Poughkeepsie is officially celebrating Rex Manning Day this year with a special event for fans of the movie Empire Records.

If you’ve never seen the 1995 cult-classic, Empire Records follows a group of misfit record store employees trying to save their independent shop from being turned into a corporate chain. It all unfolds over the course of one chaotic day that culminates with an in-store appearance by washed-up pop star, Rex Manning.

The movie happens to take place on April 8, referred to in the film as “Rex Manning Day.” The date has been adopted by fans of the film as an annual celebration.

Free Rex Manning Day Event in Poughkeepsie

This year, Poughkeepsie is leaning all the way in to Rex Manning Day with a free screening of Empire Records at the legendary Bardavon 1869 Opera House.

On Wednesday, April 8, the Bardavon will host the free film to celebrate the opening of the new Darkside Records location on Cannon Street.

Darkside’s New Home in Poughkeepsie

Just like the fictitious setting in the film, Darkside Records is an independent record store that recently moved into its new location at 32 Cannon Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

The space was formerly home to Revel 32, and it’s now packed wall to wall with vinyl, CDs, merch and other music-related items. Conveniently located just steps from the Bardavon, it would be a great place to visit after watching Empire Records.

The Bardavon will be opening its doors for the movie at 7pm on April 8. Tickets are free at the door, so there is no need to register in advance.