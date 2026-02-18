Four New York Teens Apprehended in Putnam County for Vehicle Theft

Members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office had themselves a noteworthy encounter just prior to the weekend as a stolen vehicle alert required law enforcement attention in the town of Southeast. The incident would even require additional assistance from other local police and members of the New York State Police.

Stolen Vehicle Alert in Southeast

This incident transpired during the morning hours of Friday, February 13, 2026, in the town of Southeast. According to the press release issued by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office via their Facebook and Instagram pages, it was approximately 7:50a.m, when deputies responded to the area of Danbury Road and Starr Ridge Road after receiving a LPR ( License Plate Reader) alert from the Westchester-Putnam Real Time Crime Center.

The alert triggered as the scanned vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Nassau County. Deputy Ferreira with the Putnam County Sheriff's located the vehicle in the parking lot of 1 Starr Ridge Road, and attempted to make a stop. The vehicle did come to a stop but only after the driver backed into a snowbank. This caused the four occupants in the vehicle to flee the scene on foot.

One, Two, Three, Four Juveniles Apprehended in Southeast

The four occupants fleeing also began a brief foot pursuit by law enforcement which eventually ended in all four individuals being apprehended. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended with the assistance of the Village of Brewster Police Department. One of the passengers was tracked down and apprehended by Deputy Ferreira after being found hiding inside a local business. The other two passengers that fled the scene were apprehended after being found at a nearby gas station by New York State Police.

All four of the individuals were simply identified as being juvenile males from Brooklyn, New York. Due to their ages, their identities by law could not be disclosed. However, the driver of the stolen vehicle was charged with multiple crimes including...

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree-Vehicle (Class E Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor)

The juvenile driver was issued a Juvenile Appearance Ticket, and later on all the juveniles were released to the custody of their legal guardians. No further information has been issued at this time.

