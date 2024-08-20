Police say a New York state man died on his property after a tree fell over on top of him.

While the chances of being struck by a falling tree are pretty low, accidents such as this can happen sometimes. Older or diseased trees with cracked branches or exposed roots can pose a risk for falling over on your property. Also, the amount of heavy rain and storms the area has endured this summer can be another big factor with trees weakening.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, according to New York State Police.

New York State Man Dies After Tree Falls On Him

New York State Police said a press release troopers from responded to an incident in which a tree fell on a male subject in the town of Victor the afternoon of August 14.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the man was deceased on his tractor. A preliminary investigation revealed that the male subject was clearing brush when a tree struck him, says officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The New York State Police said the victim has been identified as 68-year-old Richard M. King of Victor.

