New York State Woman Killed By Cow On Farm

A tragic incident occurred Sunday when a woman was killed on a dairy farm in New York state by a cow. NBC says that the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from injuries she sustained. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, according to offcials.

According to Ranchr, an average cow can weigh anywhere from about 1,200 to 1,500 pounds. New York State has nearly 3,600 dairy farms that produce over 15 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation's fourth largest dairy state, according to 2020 agricultural numbers.

Farm Worker in New York Killed at Job

NBC reports that a worker on a dairy farm in Lisbon, NY was killed after reportedly being struck multiple times by a cow.

The employee was tending to a newborn calf when the adult cow attacked, says WPTZ. Details are still a bit scarce, as offcials have not yet said if the cow who struck the woman was the mother of the calf. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Sunday at Flack Farm in North Country.

See Also: Tractor-Trailer Carrying Cattle Crashes on New York State Route

The sheriff's office told NBC that an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Offcials say the deceased woman has been identified as 28-year-old Flor Lopez.

See Also: Hudson Valley Woman Saves Pigs Over 60 Miles Away From Barn Fire

See Also: What a Bunch of Bull! Bull On the Loose on New York Highway