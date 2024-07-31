Tree Removal Crane Crashes Down On New York State Home [PIC]

Tree removal services are often busy this time of year, especially across such heavily wooded states like New York. Removing overgrown trees can become a necessity for property owners as they try to make more space, or perhaps remove dead trees brought down during summer storms.

But tree removal can be very dangerous work.

One New York state couple got a little more than they bargained for though when a crane belonging to tree removal company tipped over on their home. Now, the couple are being told they can't even stay in their own house for safety concerns.

Tree Removal Crane Crashes Down On New York State Home

The homeowner from East Greenbush told CBS that a tree service company’s truck fell over on top of his house after it caved into a septic system on the side of the home.

The dramatic pictures of the incident were shone all over local and even national news, as the entire side of the large truck can be seen leaning against the side of he house. CBS says that part of the crane’s "outrigger crashed into the sidewall leading into the house’s den".

Luckily, neither the couple of the workers were seriously hurt, though WBNG says it took crews seven hours to remove the crane from the home. WBNG says that the couple has currency been displaced while the image is still being assessed.

