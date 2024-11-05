The penalties for driving while intoxicated in the state of New York vary depending on the circumstances of the case and the person's prior DWI history. Usually, the person who was busted will face a heavy fine, and revocation of their New York state driver's license for a certain amount of time.

But repeat offenders can land themselves behind bars, sometimes for many months.

This is more than likely the fate awaiting one repeat offender, who was just handed his eighth and ninth DWI convictions, according to WNYT. But one District Attorney is pushing for even tougher penalties for this New York state man, who they claim is a "clear and present danger to anyone who has the misfortune to cross his path."

Could this man be facing life in prison?

New York State Man Could Get Life in Prison After 9th DWI Conviction

WNYT is reporting that a 65-year-old Schenectady man, with nine drunk driving convictions, could be facing life in prison after sentencing in early 2025. This comes after an October conviction on multiple charges, one of which saw him run over and injure a motorcyclist in April 2023, according to prosecutors.

In October 2022, the same man had crashed his truck into a diesel pump at a Stewart’s Shop in Rotterdam, according to WNYT. District Attorney Robert Carney says that the man has a total of nine felony convictions, 36 misdemeanor convictions, and six prison sentences.

While on trial, prosecutors say the man deny that he was drunk at the time, but claim he had a "multitude of self-diagnosed medical conditions".

WNYT reports that if he is considered a persistent felony offender, he could face a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years to life.

