Popular Hudson Valley Venue In Need of EMTs for Concert Season

Bethel Woods is looking for qualified and dedicated New York State EMTs this summer.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a cultural and performing arts center located in Bethel, New York. It sits on the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair, one of the most iconic music festivals in history.

Also See: Empire State Building Turns 94 Years Old

Bethel Woods is one of the top music venues in the area, let alone the entire country. I love visiting the venue all summer long to take in the amazing shows and just being there on those hallowed grounds is an experience in itself. There's nothing like the atmosphere at Bethel Woods.

This Summer, Be Part of the Place Where Peace Happened!

A posting from Paul Lloyd, General Manager of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts says that Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is seeking qualified and dedicated New York State EMTs to provide on-site emergency medical services during concerts, festivals and special events at the venue. As an Event EMT, you will play a critical role in ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of all guests, staff, and performers by responding quickly and effectively to medical incidents and emergencies.

Pay is $25 an hour Concert and Event days May through September 2025.

Responsibilities:

Provide prompt and professional emergency medical care to individuals during events.

Assess patients, provide basic life support (BLS), and coordinate advanced care when necessary.

Work closely with security, event staff, and local EMS providers to manage incidents.

Maintain clear and accurate documentation of all patient encounters and treatments.

Monitor crowds for potential medical issues and proactively engage when needed.

Set up, stock, and maintain first aid stations and mobile response kits.

Stay informed about event layouts, access points, and emergency procedures.

Represent Bethel Woods in a courteous, professional manner at all times.

Requirements:

Current New York State EMT-B certification (or higher).

Current CPR certification (AHA or equivalent).

Minimum 1 year of EMT experience preferred (event experience is a plus).

Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with large crowds.

Strong communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

Ability to stand, walk, and respond quickly across varied terrain for long periods.

Must be available to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as scheduled during event season.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to HR@BethelWoodsCenter.org with Event EMT: (Your Last Name) as the subject line.

Get our free mobile app

6 Things To See At Bethel Woods Museum The Museum at Bethel Woods is located at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts which is the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Museum Festival.

While some attendees visit for their concerts, others also enjoy exploring their Bindy Baazar Trail, concerts in the Event Gallery, attending classes, exhibits and events as well.

The Museum at Bethel Woods is a groovy place where visitors can step back in time to experience the history of the 1960's and hear personal stories from those who attended the festival. This museum is unique, has fun photo opportunities to engage in, videos to watch and knowledge to gain from their time in The Museum at Bethel Woods.

Take a look through the history of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show, there are some great local spots to stop for a bite to eat while soaking in the local vibe. Gallery Credit: Boris